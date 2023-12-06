News & Insights

TipRanks All-Star Analyst – Who is the Best on AAPL Stock? 

December 06, 2023 — 01:56 am EST

The TipRanks All-star Analyst of the Day title goes to   Krish Sankar of research firm TD Cowen. Remarkably, Sankar ranks #243 out of the 8,617 Wall Street analysts tracked by TipRanks. One of the key stocks in his coverage is iPhone maker Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL), for which he is both the Most Accurate and Most Profitable analyst.

Most Profitable and Accurate Analyst on AAPL Stock 

When we look at Sankar’s recommendation for Apple, one of the most innovative tech companies in the world, we see that over the past year, Sankar has had a 93% success rate on the stock. Plus, he has earned average returns of 47.08% in the said period.

On an overall basis, copying Sankar’s trades and holding them for a year would give you an average return of 16.3%, with 67% of your trades generating a profit.

Not Just AAPL 

Sankar primarily focuses on covering the technology sector in the U.S. and U.K. markets. Importantly, his most profitable rating to date was a Buy on COHU (NASDAQ:COHU). This company provides semiconductor test equipment and services. The analyst earned a massive 206% return on the call between April 17, 2020, and April 17, 2021.

Following phenomenally successful analysts’ ratings can add profit to your portfolio. Find the best analyst to follow for any stock by scrolling down to the “Best Analyst Covering” feature on its Analyst Forecast page. 

To follow the best Wall Street analysts, take a look at the list of  Top Analysts on TipRanks. 

