News & Insights

Stocks
AAPL

TipRanks All-Star Analyst – Who is the Best on AAPL Stock?

August 10, 2023 — 10:03 am EDT

Written by Sirisha Bhogaraju for TipRanks ->

The TipRanks All-star Analyst of the Day title goes to Krish Sankar of research firm TD Cowen. Remarkably, Sankar ranks #254 out of the 8,551 Wall Street analysts tracked by TipRanks. One of the key stocks in his coverage is iPhone maker Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL), for which he is both the Most Accurate and Most Profitable analyst.

Most Profitable and Accurate Analyst on AAPL Stock

When we look at Sankar’s recommendation for Apple, one of the most innovative tech companies in the world, we see that over the past year, Sankar has had a 93% success rate on the stock. Plus, he has earned average returns of 49.5% in the said period.

On an overall basis, copying Sankar’s trades and holding them for a year would give you an average return of 18.5%, with 65% of your trades generating a profit!

Not Just AAPL

Sankar primarily focuses on covering the technology sector in the U.S. and U.K. markets. Importantly, his most profitable rating to date was a Buy on SolarCity [acquired by Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) in 2016]. The analyst earned a massive 298.9% return on the call between January 7, 2013 and January 7, 2014.

Following phenomenally successful analysts’ ratings can add profit to your portfolio. Find the best analyst to follow for any stock by scrolling down to the “Best Analyst Covering” feature on its Analyst Forecast page.

To follow the best Wall Street analysts, take a look at the list of Top Analysts on TipRanks.

Disclosure

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

AAPL
TSLA

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.