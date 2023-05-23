TipRanks All-Star Analyst – Who is the Best on AAPL Stock?

The TipRanks All-star Analyst of the Day title goes to Krish Sankar of research firm TD Cowen. One of the key stocks in his coverage is Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL), for which he is both the Most Accurate and Most Profitable analyst. Sankar ranks #333 out of the 8,406 Wall Street analysts tracked by TipRanks.

When we look at Sankar’s recommendation for the multinational technology company Apple, we see that over the past year, Sankar has had a 96.15% success rate on the stock. Plus, he has earned average returns of 50.78% in the said period. It is noteworthy that about 21 days ago, Sankar reiterated a Buy rating on AAPL stock.

On an overall basis, copying Sankar’s trades and holding them for a year would give you an average return of 16.5%, with 61.11% of your trades generating a profit!

Not Just AAPL

Sankar’s main sector of coverage is Technology, which includes both the U.S. and U.K. markets. To date, Sankar’s most profitable rating was a Buy on solar energy company SolarCity, which was later acquired by Tesla (TSLA) in 2016. The analyst earned a massive 298.9% return on the call between January 7, 2013, and January 7, 2014.

