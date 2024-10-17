TipRanks’ All-Star Analyst – Who Is the Best on SMCI Stock?

The TipRanks All-star Analyst of the Day title goes to Loop Capital Markets analyst Ananda Baruah. Remarkably, Baruah ranks #459 out of the 9,140 Wall Street analysts tracked by TipRanks. One of the key stocks in his coverage is Super Micro Computer (SMCI), a provider of high-performance server solutions, for which he is both the Most Accurate and Most Profitable analyst.

Most Profitable and Accurate Analyst on SMCI Stock

When we look at Baruah’s recommendation for SMCI, we see that over the past year, the analyst has had an 89% success rate on the stock. Plus, he has earned an average return of 113.09% in the said period.

On an overall basis, copying Baruah’s trades and holding them for a year would give you an average return of 12.7%, with 55% of your trades generating a profit.

Baruah primarily focuses on the Technology sector in the U.S. market. Interestingly, his most profitable rating to date is also a Buy on SMCI stock. To date, the analyst has earned an impressive 631.7% return on the call made on February 1, 2023.

