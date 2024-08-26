TipRanks’ All-Star Analyst – Who Is the Best on SMCI Stock?

News & Insights

The TipRanks All-star Analyst of the Day title goes to Loop Capital Markets analyst Ananda Baruah. Remarkably, Baruah ranks #471 out of the 9,028 Wall Street analysts tracked by TipRanks. One of the key stocks in his coverage is Super Micro Computer (SMCI), a provider of high-performance server solutions, for which he is both the Most Accurate and Most Profitable analyst. 

Most Profitable and Accurate Analyst on SMCI Stock  

When we look at Baruah’s recommendation for SMCI, we see that over the past year, the analyst has had an 88% success rate on the stock. Plus, he has earned an average return of 141.09% in the said period.

On an overall basis, copying Baruah’s trades and holding them for a year would give you an average return of 12.4%, with 54% of your trades generating a profit.

Baruah primarily focuses on the Technology sector in the U.S. market. Interestingly, his most profitable rating to date is also a Buy on SMCI stock. To date, the analyst has earned an impressive 631.7% return on the call made on February 1, 2023.

Following phenomenally successful analysts’ ratings can add profit to your portfolio. Find the best analyst to follow for any stock by scrolling down to the “Best Analyst Covering” feature on its  Analyst Forecast page.

