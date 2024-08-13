News & Insights

TipRanks’ All-Star Analyst – Who Is the Best on PYPL Stock?

August 13, 2024 — 07:06 am EDT

Written by Radhika Saraogi for TipRanks ->

The TipRanks All-star Analyst of the Day title goes to analyst Sanjay Sakhrani of research firm KBW. Remarkably, Sakhrani ranks #198 out of the 8,957 Wall Street analysts tracked by TipRanks. One of the key stocks in his coverage is PayPal Holdings, Inc. (PYPL), for which he is both the Most Accurate and Most Profitable analyst. 

PayPal provides a digital payment platform that allows individuals and businesses to send and receive money securely online. For a thorough assessment of PYPL stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Most Profitable and Accurate Analyst on PYPL Stock

When we look at Sakhrani’s recommendation for PayPal stock, we see that over the past year, Sakhrani has had an 85% success rate on the stock. Plus, he has earned an average return of 18% in the said period.

On an overall basis, copying Sakhrani’s trades and holding them for a year would give you an average return of 12%, with 69% of your trades generating a profit. 

Not Just PYPL

Sakhrani primarily focuses on covering the Financial sector  in the U.S., Canadian, German, and U.K. markets. Importantly, his most profitable rating to date was a Buy on the diversified banking company Capital One Financial (COF). The analyst earned a massive 141.7% return on the call between March 30, 2020, and March 30, 2021.

Following phenomenally successful analysts’ ratings can add profit to your portfolio. Find the best analyst to follow for any stock by scrolling down to the “Best Analyst Covering” feature on its  Analyst Forecast  page.  

To follow the best Wall Street analysts, take a look at the list of Top Analysts on TipRanks.  

