TipRanks’ All-Star Analyst – Who is the Best on NKE Stock?

The TipRanks All-star Analyst of the Day title goes to Sam Poser of research firm Williams Trading. Remarkably, Poser ranks #183 out of the 8,932 Wall Street analysts tracked by TipRanks. One of the key stocks in his coverage is Nike (NYSE:NKE), for which he is both the Most Accurate and Most Profitable analyst.

Most Profitable and Accurate Analyst on NKE Stock

When we look at Poser’s recommendation for Nike stock, the athletic apparel giant, we see that over the past year, Poser has had an 83% success rate on the stock. Plus, he has earned average returns of 26% in the said period.

On an overall basis, copying Poser’s trades and holding them for a year would give you an average return of 17.7%, with 54% of your trades generating a profit.

Not Just NKE

Poser primarily focuses on the Consumer Goods sector in the U.S. and Canadian markets. Interestingly, his most profitable rating to date is a Buy on an American footwear company, Crocs (CROX). The analyst earned an impressive 375.50% return on the call between May 13, 2020, and May 13, 2021.

