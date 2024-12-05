News & Insights

TipRanks’ All-Star Analyst – Who Is the Best on MSTR Stock?

December 05, 2024 — 03:40 am EST

Written by Shalu Saraf for TipRanks ->

The TipRanks All-star Analyst of the Day title goes to  Analyst Lance Vitanza of research firm TD Cowen. Remarkably, Vitanza ranks #134 out of the 9,226 Wall Street analysts tracked by TipRanks. One of the key stocks in his coverage is Microstrategy (MSTR), for which he is both the Most Accurate and Most Profitable analyst. 

Microstrategy is an enterprise analytics and business intelligence software company known for its data-driven solutions and significant investments in Bitcoin (BTC-USD). For a thorough assessment of the stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Most Profitable and Accurate Analyst on MSTR Stock  

When we look at Vitanza’s recommendation for Microstrategy stock, we see that over the past year, Vitanzahas had a 100% success rate on the stock. Plus, he has earned average returns of 305.8% in the said period. 

On an overall basis, copying Vitanza’s trades and holding them for a year would give you an average return of 37.80%, with 63% of your trades generating a profit. 

Vitanza primarily focuses on the Services sector in the U.S. and France markets. Interestingly, his most profitable rating to date is also a Buy on MSTR stock. To date, the analyst has earned an impressive 688.70% return on the call between January 16, 2024, and today.

Following phenomenally successful analysts’ ratings can add profit to your portfolio. Find the best analyst to follow for any stock by scrolling down to the “Best Analyst Covering” feature on its Analyst Forecast page.

To follow the best Wall Street analysts, take a look at the list of Top Analysts on TipRanks. 

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

