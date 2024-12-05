TipRanks’ All-Star Analyst – Who Is the Best on MSTR Stock?

The TipRanks All-star Analyst of the Day title goes to Analyst Lance Vitanza of research firm TD Cowen. Remarkably, Vitanza ranks #134 out of the 9,226 Wall Street analysts tracked by TipRanks. One of the key stocks in his coverage is Microstrategy (MSTR), for which he is both the Most Accurate and Most Profitable analyst.

Microstrategy is an enterprise analytics and business intelligence software company known for its data-driven solutions and significant investments in Bitcoin (BTC-USD). For a thorough assessment of the stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Most Profitable and Accurate Analyst on MSTR Stock

When we look at Vitanza’s recommendation for Microstrategy stock, we see that over the past year, Vitanzahas had a 100% success rate on the stock. Plus, he has earned average returns of 305.8% in the said period.

On an overall basis, copying Vitanza’s trades and holding them for a year would give you an average return of 37.80%, with 63% of your trades generating a profit.

Vitanza primarily focuses on the Services sector in the U.S. and France markets. Interestingly, his most profitable rating to date is also a Buy on MSTR stock. To date, the analyst has earned an impressive 688.70% return on the call between January 16, 2024, and today.

