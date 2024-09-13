TipRanks’ All-Star Analyst – Who Is the Best on INTC Stock?

The TipRanks All-star Analyst of the Day title goes to Toshiya Hari of research firm Goldman Sachs. Remarkably, Hari ranks #55 out of the 9,011 Wall Street analysts tracked by TipRanks. One of the key stocks in his coverage is Intel (INTC), a leading global semiconductor company, for which he is both the Most Accurate and Most Profitable analyst.

Most Profitable and Accurate Analyst on INTC Stock

When we look at Hari’s recommendation for Intel stock, he has had a 68% success rate on the stock. Plus, he has earned average returns of 12.94% in the said period.

On an overall basis, copying Hari’s trades and holding them for a year would give you an average return of 24.10%, with 63% of your trades generating a profit.

Not Just INTC

Hari primarily focuses on the Consumer Goods sector in the U.S. market. Interestingly, his most profitable rating to date is a Buy on a chipmaker Nvidia (NVDA). The analyst earned an impressive 281.20% return on the call between March 10, 2023, and March 10, 2024.

