TipRanks’ All-Star Analyst – Who Is the Best on EL Stock?

The TipRanks All-star Analyst of the Day title goes to Mark Astrachan of research firm Stifel Nicolaus. Remarkably, Astrachan ranks #246 out of the 8,995 Wall Street analysts tracked by TipRanks. One of the key stocks in his coverage is The Estée Lauder Companies (EL), for which he is both the Most Accurate and Most Profitable analyst.

Most Profitable and Accurate Analyst on EL Stock

When we look at Astrachan’s recommendation for Estée Lauder stock, a manufacturer of beauty products, we see that over the past year, Astrachanhas had a 56% success rate on the stock. Plus, he has earned average returns of 6.6% in the said period.

On an overall basis, copying Astrachan’s trades and holding them for a year would give you an average return of 14.6%, with 65% of your trades generating a profit.

Not Just EL

Astrachan primarily focuses on the Consumer Goods sector in the U.S. market. Interestingly, his most profitable rating to date is a Buy on an energy drink company, Celsius Holdings (CELH). The analyst earned an impressive 174.50% return on the call between May 11, 2022, and May 11, 2023.

