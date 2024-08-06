TipRanks’ All-Star Analyst – Who Is the Best on CRWD Stock?

The TipRanks All-star Analyst of the Day title goes to Rob Owens of research firm Piper Sandler. Remarkably, Owens ranks #60 out of the 8,943 Wall Street analysts tracked by TipRanks. One of the key stocks in his coverage is CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (CRWD), for which he is the Most Accurate and Most Profitable analyst.

CRWD is a cybersecurity company known for its cloud-native endpoint protection platform that detects and prevents threats. For a thorough assessment of CrowdStrike stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The Most Profitable and Accurate Analyst on CRWD Stock

When we look at Owens’ recommendation for CRWD stock, we see that over the past year, Owens has had a 73% success rate on the stock. Plus, he has earned an impressive average return of 72.9% in the said period.

To date, Owens’ most profitable rating was a Buy on CRWD itself. The analyst earned a massive 297.1% return on the call between March 20, 2020, and March 20, 2021.

Owens primarily focuses on covering the technology sector in the U.S. and the U.K. markets. On an overall basis, copying Owens’ trades and holding them for a year could give you an average return of 21.7%, with 62% of the trades yielding a profit!

