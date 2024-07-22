TipRanks’ All-Star Analyst – Who Is the Best on COST Stock?

The TipRanks All-star Analyst of the Day title goes to Scot Ciccarelli of research firm Truist Financial. Remarkably, Ciccarelli ranks #25 out of the 8,944 Wall Street analysts tracked by TipRanks. One of the key stocks in his coverage is Costco (COST), for which he is both the Most Accurate and Most Profitable analyst.

Most Profitable and Accurate Analyst on COST Stock

When we look at Ciccarelli’s recommendation for Costco stock, the big box retailer, we see that over the past year, Ciccarelli has had a 94% success rate on the stock. Plus, he has earned average returns of 28.70% in the said period.

On an overall basis, copying Ciccarelli’s trades and holding them for a year would give you an average return of 17.50%, with 72% of your trades generating a profit.

Not Just COST

Ciccarelli primarily focuses on the Consumer Cyclic sector in the U.S. market. Interestingly, his most profitable rating to date is a Buy on Five Below Inc. (FIVE). Five Below is a chain of specialty discount stores. The analyst earned an impressive 249.40% return on the call between March 18, 2020, and March 18, 2021.

Following phenomenally successful analysts’ ratings can add profit to your portfolio. Find the best analyst to follow for any stock by scrolling down to the “Best Analyst Covering” feature on its Analyst Forecast page.

To follow the best Wall Street analysts, take a look at the list of Top Analysts on TipRanks.

