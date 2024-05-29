TipRanks’ All-Star Analyst – Who is the Best on BABA Stock?

The TipRanks All-star Analyst of the Day title goes to analyst Rob Sanderson of Loop Capital Markets. Remarkably, Sanderson ranks #419 out of the 8,871 Wall Street analysts tracked by TipRanks. One of the key stocks in his coverage is Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. (NYSE:BABA), for which he is both the Most Accurate and Most Profitable analyst.

Alibaba is a Chinese multinational company that offers e-commerce, retail, internet, and technology services. For a thorough assessment of BABA stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Most Profitable and Accurate Analyst on BABA Stock

When we look at Sanderson’s recommendation for Alibaba stock, we see that over the past year, Sanderson has had an 55% success rate on the stock. Plus, he has earned an average return of 12.55% in the said period.

On an overall basis, copying Sanderson’s trades and holding them for a year would give you an average return of 12.5%, with 58% of your trades generating a profit.

Not Just BABA

Sanderson primarily focuses on covering the technology sector in the U.S. market. Importantly, his most profitable rating to date was a Buy on Pinterest (NYSE:PINS), an idea-sharing platform. The analyst earned a massive 410.6% return on the call between April 9, 2020, and April 9, 2021.

Following phenomenally successful analysts’ ratings can add profit to your portfolio. Find the best analyst to follow for any stock by scrolling down to the “Best Analyst Covering” feature on its Analyst Forecast page.

To follow the best Wall Street analysts, take a look at the list of Top Analysts on TipRanks.

Disclosure

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.