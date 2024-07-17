TipRanks’ All-Star Analyst – Who is the Best on AVGO Stock?

The TipRanks All-star Analyst of the Day title goes to Vivek Arya of research firm Bank of America Securities. Remarkably, Arya ranks #12 out of the 8,957 Wall Street analysts tracked by TipRanks. One of the key stocks in his coverage is Broadcom (AVGO), for which he is both the Most Accurate and Most Profitable analyst.

Most Profitable and Accurate Analyst on AVGO Stock

When we look at Arya’s recommendation for Broadcom stock, the semiconductor giant, we see that over the past year, Arya has had a 100% success rate on the stock. Plus, he has earned average returns of 67.97% in the said period.

On an overall basis, copying Arya’s trades and holding them for a year would give you an average return of 28.7%, with 70% of your trades generating a profit.

Not Just AVGO

Arya primarily focuses on the Technology sector in the U.S. and Canadian markets. Interestingly, his most profitable rating to date is a Buy on the world’s leading semiconductor chip company Nvidia (NVDA). The analyst earned an impressive 249.10% return on the call between March 21, 2023, and March 21, 2024.

Following phenomenally successful analysts’ ratings can add profit to your portfolio. Find the best analyst to follow for any stock by scrolling down to the “Best Analyst Covering” feature on its Analyst Forecast page.

To follow the best Wall Street analysts, take a look at the list of Top Analysts on TipRanks.

