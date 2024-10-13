TipRanks’ All-Star Analyst – Who Is the Best on AMZN Stock?

The TipRanks All-star Analyst of the Day title goes to Rob Sanderson of research Loop Capital Markets. Remarkably, Sanderson ranks #294 out of the 9,129 Wall Street analysts tracked by TipRanks. One of the key stocks in his coverage is Amazon (AMZN), an e-commerce giant, for which he is both the Most Accurate and Most Profitable analyst.

Most Profitable and Accurate Analyst on AMZN Stock

When we look at Sanderson’s recommendation for Amazon stock, we see that over the past year, Sanderson has had a 91% success rate on the stock. Plus, he has earned average returns of 32.56% in the said period.

On an overall basis, copying Sanderson’s trades and holding them for a year would give you an average return of 14.50%, with 60% of your trades generating a profit.

Not Just AMZN

Sanderson primarily focuses on the Technology sector in the U.S. market. Interestingly, his most profitable rating to date is a Buy on Pinterest (PINS), a social media platform. The analyst earned a massive 410.6% return on the call between April 9, 2020, and April 9, 2021.

Following phenomenally successful analysts’ ratings can add profit to your portfolio. Find the best analyst to follow for any stock by scrolling down to the “Best Analyst Covering” feature on its Analyst Forecast page.

To follow the best Wall Street analysts, take a look at the list of Top Analysts on TipRanks.

Disclosure

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.