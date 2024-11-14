TipRanks’ All-Star Analyst – Who Is the Best on AAPL Stock?

The TipRanks All-star Analyst of the Day title goes to analyst Krish Sankar of TD Cowen. Remarkably, Sankar ranks #404 out of the 9,184 Wall Street analysts tracked by TipRanks. One of the key stocks in his coverage is Apple (AAPL), for which he is both the Most Accurate and Most Profitable analyst.

AAPL is a technology company known for its consumer electronics, software, and services, including the iPhone, Mac, and App Store. For a thorough assessment of the stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Most Profitable and Accurate Analyst on AAPL Stock

When we look at Sankar’s recommendation for AAPL stock, we see that over the past year, Sankar has had a 95% success rate on the stock. Plus, he has earned an average return of 39.64% in the said period.

On an overall basis, copying Sankar’s trades and holding them for a year would give you an average return of about 15%, with 60% of your trades generating a profit.

Not Just AAPL

Sankar primarily focuses on covering the technology sector in the U.S. and U.K. markets. Importantly, his most profitable rating to date was a Buy on Cohu Inc. (COHU), a supplier of semiconductor test handlers and contactors. The analyst earned a massive 206% return on the call between April 17, 2020, and April 17, 2021.

Following phenomenally successful analysts’ ratings can add profit to your portfolio. Find the best analyst to follow for any stock by scrolling down to the “Best Analyst Covering” feature on its Analyst Forecast page.

To follow the best Wall Street analysts, take a look at the list of Top Analysts on TipRanks.

Disclosure

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.