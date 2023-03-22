TIP Crosses Above Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Wednesday, shares of the iShares TIPS Bond ETF (Symbol: TIP) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $110.01, changing hands as high as $110.11 per share. iShares TIPS Bond shares are currently trading up about 1.3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of TIP shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, TIP's low point in its 52 week range is $104.63 per share, with $126.62 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $109.71.

