Tiong Woon Corporation Strengthens Market Position in Singapore

Tiong Woon Corporation Holding Ltd (SG:BQM) has released an update.

Tiong Woon Corporation Holding Ltd, a leading provider of lifting and haulage services in Singapore, continues to maintain its strong market position through integrated solutions and value-added lift planning. The company has seen an 8% improvement in the utilisation rate of its heavy lifting assets, although it remains relatively low at 56%. The board actively reviews utilisation targets to adapt to industry challenges and ensure operational efficiency.

