Tiong Seng Holdings Reveals Board Reshuffle

May 29, 2024 — 07:54 am EDT

Tiong Seng Holdings Limited (SG:BFI) has released an update.

Tiong Seng Holdings Limited has announced an update to its Board of Directors and various committees, effective from June 1, 2024. Mr. Ng Kim Beng joins as a Non-Executive and Independent Director, taking roles including Chairman of the Nominating Committee and positions on the Audit and Remuneration Committees. Additionally, Mr. Ong Seet Joon, already serving as a Non-Executive and Independent Director, will now chair the Remuneration Committee.

