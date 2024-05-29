Tinybeans Share Issuance Dilutes Thorney’s Stake

Tinybeans Group Ltd. (AU:TNY) has released an update.

Tinybeans Group Limited has announced an upcoming dilution of existing shareholders’ stakes due to the issuance of an additional 5,882,353 entitlement shares. This development will affect the substantial holding of Thorney, necessitating a change in their interest which will be filed within two business days of the share issuance. The dilution reflects a change in voting power for Thorney from 19.90% to 29.24%, as detailed in the latest Form 604 filed under the Corporations Act.

