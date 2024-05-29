News & Insights

Stocks

Tinybeans Share Issuance Dilutes Thorney’s Stake

May 29, 2024 — 03:29 am EDT

Written by TipRanks Australian Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Tinybeans Group Ltd. (AU:TNY) has released an update.

Tinybeans Group Limited has announced an upcoming dilution of existing shareholders’ stakes due to the issuance of an additional 5,882,353 entitlement shares. This development will affect the substantial holding of Thorney, necessitating a change in their interest which will be filed within two business days of the share issuance. The dilution reflects a change in voting power for Thorney from 19.90% to 29.24%, as detailed in the latest Form 604 filed under the Corporations Act.

For further insights into AU:TNY stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

TNYYF

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.