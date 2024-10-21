News & Insights

Tinybeans Reports Record Subscription Revenue Growth

October 21, 2024 — 08:08 pm EDT

Tinybeans Group Ltd. (AU:TNY) has released an update.

Tinybeans Group Ltd. has reported a 23% increase in subscription revenue for Q1 FY25, reaching a record US$0.81 million, supported by a high renewal rate of 93%. The company has restructured to focus on its subscription-led strategy, cutting US$2 million in costs and transitioning product development to Australia. With ongoing partnerships and a new gift product launch, Tinybeans aims to boost subscriber growth and brand awareness.

