Tinybeans Reports Record Subscription Revenue Growth

Tinybeans Group Ltd. has reported a 23% increase in subscription revenue for Q1 FY25, reaching a record US$0.81 million, supported by a high renewal rate of 93%. The company has restructured to focus on its subscription-led strategy, cutting US$2 million in costs and transitioning product development to Australia. With ongoing partnerships and a new gift product launch, Tinybeans aims to boost subscriber growth and brand awareness.

