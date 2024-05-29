News & Insights

Tinybeans Group’s Share Structure Shifts

May 29, 2024 — 03:28 am EDT

Tinybeans Group Ltd. (AU:TNY) has released an update.

Tinybeans Group Limited has issued a notice regarding the dilution of Thorney Technologies Ltd’s shareholding due to the expected issuance of additional entitlement shares. The change will prompt a necessary update of the interests of Thorney as a substantial holder. This comes after a series of changes in relevant interests affecting the voting power of Thorney, which has seen a significant shift from 19.90% to 29.24%.

