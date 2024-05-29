News & Insights

Tinybeans Group’s Share Issuance Dilutes Thorney’s Stake

May 29, 2024 — 03:29 am EDT

Tinybeans Group Ltd. (AU:TNY) has released an update.

Tinybeans Group Limited [ASX:TNY] has announced an issuance of additional entitlement shares, which will dilute Thorney Opportunities Ltd’s holdings, prompting a mandatory update to their interests as a substantial holder. Thorney’s voting power in Tinybeans Group has changed from 19.90% to 29.24% due to recent share transactions and entitlements. This move is part of the company’s broader efforts to adjust its investment portfolio and maintain compliance with corporate regulations.

TNYYF

