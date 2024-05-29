Tinybeans Group’s Share Issuance Dilutes Thorney’s Stake

Tinybeans Group Ltd. (AU:TNY) has released an update.

Tinybeans Group Limited [ASX:TNY] has announced an issuance of additional entitlement shares, which will dilute Thorney Opportunities Ltd’s holdings, prompting a mandatory update to their interests as a substantial holder. Thorney’s voting power in Tinybeans Group has changed from 19.90% to 29.24% due to recent share transactions and entitlements. This move is part of the company’s broader efforts to adjust its investment portfolio and maintain compliance with corporate regulations.

For further insights into AU:TNY stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.