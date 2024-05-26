Tinybeans Group Issues Millions of Unquoted Options

Tinybeans Group Ltd. (AU:TNY) has released an update.

Tinybeans Group Ltd. has announced the issuance of 12,942,130 unquoted equity securities, specifically options expiring on April 24, 2025. This significant financial move, set for May 27, 2024, is part of a transaction previously disclosed to the market and the options are not intended to be quoted on the ASX.

