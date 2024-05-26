Tinybeans Group Eyes Market Expansion

Tinybeans Group Ltd. (AU:TNY) has released an update.

Tinybeans Group Ltd has announced a new application for quotation of securities, specifically 25,884,231 ordinary fully paid shares, under the ASX security code TNY, with an issue date of May 27, 2024. This move indicates the company’s intent to expand its financial horizons and offer new investment opportunities to the market.

