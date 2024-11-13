Tinybeans Group Achieves Record Subscription Growth

Tinybeans Group Ltd. (AU:TNY) has released an update.
Tinybeans Group Ltd. has reported a record quarterly subscription revenue of $0.81 million for Q1 FY25, marking a 23% increase from the previous year, despite challenges in advertising revenue. The company attributes its success to a strategic focus on subscription growth, cost reduction, and partnerships, including a promising collaboration with Babylist in the U.S. With over 900,000 active users and a high subscriber renewal rate, Tinybeans is optimistic about its future growth and market position.
