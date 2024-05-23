News & Insights

Tiny Ltd. Announces Upcoming Shareholder Meeting

May 23, 2024 — 06:08 pm EDT

WeCommerce Holdings Ltd. Class A (TSE:TINY) has released an update.

Tiny Ltd., a technology holding company, has scheduled its annual general and special meeting for June 20, 2024, where shareholders will review the past year’s financial statements, decide on the number of directors, elect board members, appoint an auditor, and discuss equity plans. The company, known for acquiring stakes in various tech businesses, operates in segments like Beam, WeCommerce, and Dribbble, and manages a private equity investment fund. Key details and documents related to the meeting are accessible via Tiny’s website and the SEDAR+ profile.

