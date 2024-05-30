News & Insights

Tiny Ltd. Secures C$20.55M Investment Boost

May 30, 2024 — 10:15 am EDT

WeCommerce Holdings Ltd. Class A (TSE:TINY) has released an update.

WeCommerce Holdings Ltd. Class A, through its subsidiary Tiny Ltd., has approved a private placement to raise up to C$20.55 million by issuing common shares to Hosking Partners LLP, earmarked for acquisitions, working capital, and general corporate purposes. The international investment firm is set to bolster Tiny’s long-term growth without the payment of finder’s fees or commissions. Subject to regulatory approval, these funds aim to strengthen Tiny’s diverse investment portfolio in digital services, software, and creative platforms.

