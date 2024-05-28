News & Insights

Stocks

Tiny Ltd. Reports Strong Revenue Growth Amid Losses

May 28, 2024 — 08:56 am EDT

Written by TipRanks Canadian Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

WeCommerce Holdings Ltd. Class A (TSE:TINY) has released an update.

Tiny Ltd. (formerly WeCommerce Holdings Ltd.) reported a robust first quarter in 2024 with a significant revenue jump to $48.9 million, a 35% increase from the previous year, underscored by a marked improvement in recurring revenue which now represents 19% of total revenue. Operating cash flow turned positive, reaching $2.9 million, contrasting with a cash outflow in the same quarter the year before. Despite these gains, the company’s net loss widened to $8.9 million, largely due to depreciation and amortization expenses following a recent merger.

For further insights into TSE:TINY stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.