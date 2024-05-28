Tiny Ltd. Reports Strong Revenue Growth Amid Losses

WeCommerce Holdings Ltd. Class A (TSE:TINY) has released an update.

Tiny Ltd. (formerly WeCommerce Holdings Ltd.) reported a robust first quarter in 2024 with a significant revenue jump to $48.9 million, a 35% increase from the previous year, underscored by a marked improvement in recurring revenue which now represents 19% of total revenue. Operating cash flow turned positive, reaching $2.9 million, contrasting with a cash outflow in the same quarter the year before. Despite these gains, the company’s net loss widened to $8.9 million, largely due to depreciation and amortization expenses following a recent merger.

For further insights into TSE:TINY stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.