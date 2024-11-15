Tiny Ltd. Reports Strong Q3 2024 Results

WeCommerce Holdings Ltd. Class A (TSE:TINY) has released an update.

Tiny Ltd. has reported a strong Q3 2024 with a notable increase in adjusted EBITDA to $7.3 million and a strategic reduction in debt by $4.9 million. The company is focusing on cost rationalization, aiming to cut annualized operating expenses by over $4 million while exploring new investment opportunities. Additionally, Tiny’s portfolio companies, including Creative Market and Archetype Themes, are experiencing growth and innovation.

