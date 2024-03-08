Tiny Houses: Where to Buy or Build a Tiny Home Now

Tiny housing living isn't for everyone, but for many people, the benefits outweigh the small size. To celebrate TinyFest California this March 16, LawnStarter ranked 2024's Best States for Tiny House Living based on 23 key factors.

How big is a tiny house?

While there isn’t a standard size, tiny houses are usually between 100 and 400 square feet and rarely exceed 500 square feet. By comparison, the median size of a new, single-family home was 2,273 square feet in 2021, according to the U.S. Census Bureau.

How much do tiny houses cost?

The average price of a tiny home is about $40,000 to $60,000 versus the average price of a normal-sized house, which can top $100,000. However, location, size, customization, furnishings, zoning laws and home insurance costs are all factors that can drive the overall price of a tiny house higher. Whether you buy a pre-existing tiny house or build one from scratch plays a role in the pricing too.

Why live in a tiny house?

Tiny houses are cozy, energy-efficient, vertically and horizontally-challenged and wildly popular — and the interest in them is only gaining momentum. Still, the price and the experience of living in one can vary widely depending on many factors, including location.

So which states are the best for tiny house living? Here are the ten best (and ten worst) based on the LawnStarter survey.

10 best places for tiny house living

10 worst places for tiny house living

Key Findings

Vermont (No. 1), Arkansas (No. 3), and Minnesota (No. 5) offer the most ideal conditions for compact dwellings.

Eight states ban tiny homes or at least require very strict guidelines.

Iowa (No. 44) leads all 50 states in off-grid lifestyle-friendliness.

Tiny homes can cost as little as $15,000, according to Realtor.com

Thinking about downsizing?

If you think tiny house living is the right lifestyle for you, there are several questions to ask yourself.

Are tiny houses illegal in my state?

In your state, is there a minimum or maximum size for a tiny house?

How much does the average tiny house cost?

How do you finance a tiny house?

Can you insure a tiny house?

Can you buy a tiny house or do you have to build a tiny house yourself?

Can you truly live off-grid in your tiny home?

Where can you store all your stuff?

Are tiny houses a pathway to financial independence/early retirement?

