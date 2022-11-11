Tiny crack opens in China’s zero-Covid wall

Reuters Reuters

HONG KONG (Reuters Breakingviews) - Beijing announced minor relaxations of its pandemic policy on Friday, including shorter quarantine periods and more narrowly targeted lockdowns. The news, alongside lower-than-expected inflation from the United States, fuelled an 8% pop in Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index, led by Chinese consumer and real estate stocks from Alibaba to Country Garden. The yuan strengthened too.

Investors’ relief should be viewed in context. Rumours of relaxations surfaced earlier this month, so the latest announcement lends credence to arguments that President Xi Jinping will return to economic pragmatism. Pressure to revive domestic consumption is becoming acute after the critical export sector suddenly contracted in October. Plus, Chinese shares have been so beaten down this year, bottom feeders were already circling.

Yet a day earlier, China’s new top leadership body reaffirmed Xi’s “dynamic-zero” Covid-19 policy, organisers of Beijing’s flagship auto show announced the event will be cancelled this year and 19 million residents in the southern city of Guangzhou braced for lockdown.

The most positive signal from Friday’s announcement is the plan to accelerate vaccinations. If Beijing can convince sceptical retirees to get the jab, China might avoid a surge of nursing home deaths as observed in Hong Kong. To be sure, none of these marginal measures will do much to revive consumption, production or property investment. The hope is that easing lockdowns is a slippery slope that only accelerates going forward. (By Pete Sweeney)

