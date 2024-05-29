TinOne Targets Lithium-Tin in Tasmania Drills

TINONE RESOURCES INC (TSE:TORC) has released an update.

TinOne Resources Inc. has announced upcoming drilling programs at its Aberfoyle and Great Pyramid projects in Tasmania, Australia, aiming to assess the potential for near-surface lithium-tin mineralization and high-grade tin deposits. The company plans to drill a total of 500 meters in six holes to explore extensive greisen alterations and verify historical data, which could lead to a significant mineral resource estimation upgrade. Excitement surrounds these inaugural drillings, which mark the first exploration of greisen-related lithium mineralization in the region.

