Tingyi Signs Three-Year Supply Deal with Ting Qiao

Tingyi (Cayman Islands) Holding (HK:0322) has released an update.

Tingyi (Cayman Islands) Holding has entered into a new Products Supply Agreement with Ting Qiao to supply beverage and food products for three years starting January 2025. This deal involves Ting Qiao, a fast-food chain in China, which is significantly owned by Tingyi’s major shareholder. While the agreement involves continuing connected transactions, it meets the reporting and review requirements under Hong Kong Stock Exchange rules without needing independent shareholder approval.

For further insights into HK:0322 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.