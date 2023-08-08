Tingo (TIO) to Report Q2 Earnings: What's in the Offing?

Tingo Group, Inc. TIO is scheduled to report its second-quarter 2023 results on Aug 10, before the opening bell. The company has an average earnings surprise of 17.86% in the last quarter.

Q2 Expectations

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Tingo’s revenues in the to-be-reported quarter is pegged at $915.0 million, indicating more than 100% year-over-year increase. The top line is likely to have benefited from the addition of Tingo Foods to its portfolio.

The consensus estimate for the bottom line in the to-be-reported quarter stands at 39 cents per share, indicating more than 100% growth from the year-ago quarter. The increase in revenues is likely to have driven such bottom-line growth.

What Our Model Says

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for TIO this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. That’s not the case here. You can uncover the best stocks before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

TIO has an Earnings ESP of 0.00% and a Zacks Rank of 3.

Earnings Snapshot

Gartner IT reported better-than-expected second-quarter 2023 results. Adjusted earnings per share (EPS) (excluding 37 cents from non-recurring items) of $2.85 beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 14.9% but matched the year-ago reported figure. Revenues of $1.5 billion beat the consensus estimate by 1% and improved 9.2% year over year on a reported basis and 10% on a foreign-currency-neutral basis. Total contract value was $4.6 billion, up 8.9% year over year on a foreign-currency-neutral basis.

Automatic Data ADP reported better-than-expected fourth-quarter fiscal 2023 results. Adjusted EPS of $1.89 (excluding 1 cent from non-recurring items) beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 3.3% and grew 26% from the year-ago fiscal quarter’s figure. Total revenues of $4.47 billion beat the consensus estimate by 1.8% and improved 8.5% from the year-ago fiscal quarter’s reading on a reported basis and 9% on an organic constant-currency basis.

TransUnion TRU reported impressive second-quarter 2023 results wherein earnings and revenues beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate. Quarterly adjusted earnings of 86 cents per share (adjusting 58 cents from non-recurring items) surpassed the consensus mark by 3.6% but decreased 12.2% year over year. Total revenues of $968 million beat the consensus mark by 1% and increased 2.1% year over year on a reported basis. Revenues were up 3% on a constant-currency basis, mainly driven by strength in the international markets.

Stay on top of upcoming earnings announcements with the Zacks Earnings Calendar.

