Tingo Group, Inc. (TIO) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Tingo Group, Inc. (TIO) closed at $1.42, marking a +1.8% move from the previous day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.85% gain on the day. At the same time, the Dow added 0.14%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 5.61%.

Coming into today, shares of the company had gained 26.36% in the past month. In that same time, the Business Services sector gained 2.81%, while the S&P 500 gained 3.18%.

Tingo Group, Inc. will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. On that day, Tingo Group, Inc. is projected to report earnings of $0.39 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 657.14%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $915 million, up 7550.5% from the year-ago period.

TIO's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $1.83 per share and revenue of $4.63 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +971.43% and +3071.33%, respectively.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Tingo Group, Inc. should also be noted by investors. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Tingo Group, Inc. is currently a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Investors should also note Tingo Group, Inc.'s current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 0.76. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 23.03, which means Tingo Group, Inc. is trading at a discount to the group.

The Technology Services industry is part of the Business Services sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 111, which puts it in the top 45% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

Just Released: Zacks Top 10 Stocks for 2023

In addition to the investment ideas discussed above, would you like to know about our 10 top picks for 2023?

From inception in 2012 through November, the Zacks Top 10 Stocks portfolio has tripled the market, gaining an impressive +884.5% versus the S&P 500’s +287.4%. Our Director of Research has now combed through 4,000 companies covered by the Zacks Rank and handpicked the best 10 tickers to buy and hold in 2023. Don’t miss your chance to still be among the first to get in on these just-released stocks.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Tingo Group, Inc. (TIO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.