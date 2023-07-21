Tingo Group, Inc. (TIO) Flat As Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Tingo Group, Inc. (TIO) closed at $1.38, marking no change from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.03%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.01%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 1.37%.

Coming into today, shares of the company had gained 14.05% in the past month. In that same time, the Business Services sector gained 2.68%, while the S&P 500 gained 3.43%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Tingo Group, Inc. as it approaches its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.39, up 657.14% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $915 million, up 7550.5% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $1.83 per share and revenue of $4.63 billion, which would represent changes of +971.43% and +3071.33%, respectively, from the prior year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Tingo Group, Inc. should also be noted by investors. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. Tingo Group, Inc. is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

In terms of valuation, Tingo Group, Inc. is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 0.75. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 22.76.

The Technology Services industry is part of the Business Services sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 125, putting it in the top 50% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow TIO in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

