Tinexta SpA Maintains Voting Rights Ahead of Meeting

Tinexta SpA (IT:TNXT) has released an update.
Tinexta SpA, a leading industrial group listed on Euronext STAR Milan, has reported no changes in its voting rights as of the record date for its upcoming Shareholders’ Meeting on December 12, 2024. The company, which specializes in digital transformation solutions, reported impressive financial results with consolidated revenues of €395.8 million and a net profit of €69.9 million as of December 31, 2023.
