Tinexta SpA Maintains Voting Rights Ahead of Meeting

Tinexta SpA (IT:TNXT) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Tinexta SpA, a leading industrial group listed on Euronext STAR Milan, has reported no changes in its voting rights as of the record date for its upcoming Shareholders’ Meeting on December 12, 2024. The company, which specializes in digital transformation solutions, reported impressive financial results with consolidated revenues of €395.8 million and a net profit of €69.9 million as of December 31, 2023.

For further insights into IT:TNXT stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.