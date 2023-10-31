Tinder-parent Match Group forecasts quarterly revenue below estimates

Adds shares and Q3 revenue

Oct 31 (Reuters) - Match Group MTCH.O on Tuesday forecast revenue for the fourth quarter below Wall Street estimates, anticipating continued weakness in spending on dating services amid unrest in some markets and high inflation.

The company sees total revenue between $855 million to $865 million for the quarter ending December. Analysts were expecting $895.2 million, according to LSEG data.

