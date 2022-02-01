US Markets
Tinder owner Match tempers annual revenue expectations on Omicron woes

Match Group Inc cut its full-year revenue forecast on Tuesday, as the Tinder owner expects the impact from the Omicron COVID-19 variant to persist through 2022.

The company, which also missed third-quarter revenue estimates, forecast 2022 total revenue growth between 15% and 20%. It had earlier expected the revenue growth rate to approach 20%.

Match also said it is focusing on the international expansion of Hinge and expects to begin launching the app in select European countries in the second quarter.

