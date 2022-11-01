US Markets
MTCH

Tinder-owner Match Group beats estimates for quarterly revenue

Contributors
Vansh Agarwal Reuters
Shreyaa Narayanan Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

Match Group beat estimates for third-quarter revenue on Tuesday as more paying users, undeterred by decades-high inflation, signed up on its dating apps Tinder and Hinge.

Nov 1 (Reuters) - Match Group MTCH.O beat estimates for third-quarter revenue on Tuesday as more paying users, undeterred by decades-high inflation, signed up on its dating apps Tinder and Hinge.

The company's revenue rose 1% to $810 million. Analysts on average had expected about $793 million, according to Refinitiv data.

(Reporting by Vansh Agarwal and Shreyaa Narayanan in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)

((Shreyaa.Narayanan@thomsonreuters.com;Vansh.Agarwal@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

MTCH

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular