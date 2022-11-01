Tinder-owner Match Group beats estimates for quarterly revenue

Nov 1 (Reuters) - Match Group MTCH.O beat estimates for third-quarter revenue on Tuesday as more paying users, undeterred by decades-high inflation, signed up on its dating apps Tinder and Hinge.

The company's revenue rose 1% to $810 million. Analysts on average had expected about $793 million, according to Refinitiv data.

(Reporting by Vansh Agarwal and Shreyaa Narayanan in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)

