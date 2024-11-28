Tincorp Metals Plans Placement and Warrant Extension

Tincorp Metals (TSE:TIN) has released an update.

Tincorp Metals Inc. plans a private placement to raise approximately $140,000 by selling shares at a discount, with the proceeds aimed at supporting working capital needs. The company also intends to extend the expiration of 6.4 million share purchase warrants by three years, pending regulatory approval.

