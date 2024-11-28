News & Insights

Stocks
TINFF

Tincorp Metals Plans Placement and Warrant Extension

November 28, 2024 — 03:32 pm EST

Written by TipRanks Canadian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Tincorp Metals (TSE:TIN) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Tincorp Metals Inc. plans a private placement to raise approximately $140,000 by selling shares at a discount, with the proceeds aimed at supporting working capital needs. The company also intends to extend the expiration of 6.4 million share purchase warrants by three years, pending regulatory approval.

For further insights into TSE:TIN stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

TINFF

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.