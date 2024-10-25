News & Insights

TINC and Cordiant Partner to Expand Datacenter United

October 25, 2024 — 01:04 am EDT

TINC Comm. VA. (GB:0R7T) has released an update.

TINC has announced a strategic partnership involving the sale of a 50% stake in Datacenter United to Cordiant Digital Infrastructure, while Datacenter United will acquire Proximus’s data center business for €128 million. This move establishes Datacenter United as the largest colocation data center provider in Belgium, with 13 centers and a long-term agreement with Proximus, positioning it for significant growth. TINC and Cordiant aim to leverage this acquisition for expansion and value creation in the digital infrastructure sector.

