TINC and Cordiant Partner to Expand Datacenter United

TINC has announced a strategic partnership involving the sale of a 50% stake in Datacenter United to Cordiant Digital Infrastructure, while Datacenter United will acquire Proximus’s data center business for €128 million. This move establishes Datacenter United as the largest colocation data center provider in Belgium, with 13 centers and a long-term agreement with Proximus, positioning it for significant growth. TINC and Cordiant aim to leverage this acquisition for expansion and value creation in the digital infrastructure sector.

