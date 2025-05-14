Tina W Jonas At Leidos Holdings Acquires Stock Options Worth $325

A notable acquisition unfolded on May 13, as Jonas, Board Member at Leidos Holdings (NYSE:LDOS), reported the acquisition of stock options for 1,650 shares in an SEC filing.

What Happened: Jonas, Board Member at Leidos Holdings, engaged in a derivative transaction according to a Form 4 filing on Tuesday with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. This involved the acquisition of stock options for 1,650 shares of LDOS, providing the right to purchase the company's stock at an exercise price of $154.71 per share.

Leidos Holdings shares are trading, exhibiting down of 0.34% and priced at $154.91 during Wednesday's morning. This values Jonas's 1,650 shares at $325.

Leidos Holdings Inc is a technology, engineering, and science company that provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets, both domestically and internationally. Company customer includes the U.S. Department of Defense ("DoD"), the U.S. Intelligence Community, the U.S. Department of Homeland Security ("DHS"), the Federal Aviation Administration ("FAA"), the Department of Veterans Affairs ("VA"), and many other U.S. civilian, state and local government agencies, etc. The company is engaged in four reportable segments; National Security & Digital, Health & Civil, Commercial & International and Defense Systems. It provides a wide array of scientific, engineering and technical services and solutions across these reportable segments.

Revenue Growth: Leidos Holdings displayed positive results in 3 months. As of 31 March, 2025, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 6.79%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Industrials sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Gross Margin: With a low gross margin of 17.83% , the company exhibits below-average profitability, signaling potential struggles in cost efficiency compared to its industry peers.

Earnings per Share (EPS): Leidos Holdings's EPS is significantly higher than the industry average. The company demonstrates a robust bottom-line performance with a current EPS of 2.79.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 1.35.

Price to Earnings (P/E) Ratio: The P/E ratio of 15.67 is lower than the industry average, implying a discounted valuation for Leidos Holdings's stock.

Price to Sales (P/S) Ratio: The P/S ratio of 1.23 is lower than the industry average, implying a discounted valuation for Leidos Holdings's stock in relation to sales performance.

EV/EBITDA Analysis (Enterprise Value to its Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation & Amortization): Leidos Holdings's EV/EBITDA ratio at 11.16 suggests potential undervaluation, falling below industry averages.

Market Capitalization Analysis: With an elevated market capitalization, the company stands out above industry averages, showcasing substantial size and market acknowledgment.

The Importance of Insider Transactions

Insider transactions shouldn't be used primarily to make an investing decision, however an insider transaction can be an important factor in the investing decision.

In the realm of legality, an "insider" is defined as any officer, director, or beneficial owner holding more than ten percent of a company's equity securities under Section 12 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. This includes executives in the c-suite and major hedge funds. These insiders are required to disclose their transactions through a Form 4 filing, to be submitted within two business days of the transaction.

Notably, when a company insider makes a new purchase, it is considered an indicator of their positive expectations for the stock.

Conversely, insider sells may not necessarily signal a bearish stance on the stock and can be motivated by various factors.

Navigating the World of Insider Transaction Codes

Surveying the realm of stock transactions, investors often give prominence to those unfolding in the open market, systematically detailed in Table I of the Form 4 filing. A P in Box 3 indicates a purchase, while S signifies a sale. Transaction code C denotes the conversion of an option, and transaction code A denotes a grant, award, or other acquisition of securities from the company.

Date Firm Action From To May 2025 Wells Fargo Maintains Overweight Overweight May 2025 RBC Capital Maintains Sector Perform Sector Perform May 2025 UBS Maintains Neutral Neutral

