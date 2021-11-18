Tin producer Malaysia Smelting Corp looking to lift force majeure on Nov 30

LONDON, Nov 18 (Reuters) - Malaysia Smelting Corp (MSC), the world's third largest tin producer, has told customers it is looking into the possibility of lifting force majeure on Nov. 30, a letter seen by Reuters said.

MSC MSCB.KL declared force majeure on June 7.

(Reporting by Pratima Desai; editing by David Evans)

