Tin producer Malaysia Smelting Corp looking to lift force majeure on Nov 30

Contributor
Pratima Desai Reuters
Published

Malaysia Smelting Corp (MSC), the world's third largest tin producer, has told customers it is looking into the possibility of lifting force majeure on Nov. 30, a letter seen by Reuters said.

LONDON, Nov 18 (Reuters) - Malaysia Smelting Corp (MSC), the world's third largest tin producer, has told customers it is looking into the possibility of lifting force majeure on Nov. 30, a letter seen by Reuters said.

MSC MSCB.KL declared force majeure on June 7.

(Reporting by Pratima Desai; editing by David Evans)

((pratima.desai@thomsonreuters.com; +44 207 513 5681;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More