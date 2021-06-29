Tin deficits seen expanding as green revolution boosts demand-ITA

By Eric Onstad

LONDON, June 29 (Reuters) - Shortages of tin are expected to climb in coming years as demand rises for electronics and to drive the green revolution, while investment in mines has been lagging, the International Tin Association (ITA) said.

Tin prices CMSN3 broke above $30,000 a tonne last month for the first time in a decade, having surged by more than 50% so far this year, mainly due to production problems and low inventories.

The global tin market deficit is expected to rise to 12,700 tonnes in 2022 from 10,200 tonnes this year, the ITA told Reuters on Tuesday during an online conference.

Annual consumption is due to shoot up to 430,000 tonnes by 2025, up about a fifth from 2020, according to a presentation slide showed during the conference. It did not show the estimated deficit.

"If you push all this out to 2030, you get some really huge numbers, but at the moment we're only confident to go out to 2025," Jeremy Pearce of the ITA told the conference.

A new era of interconnected automation built on electronics and 5G communication networks is due to drive tin demand, Pearce added.

Tin is also needed for a range of technologies that will help cut carbon emissions, such as in metallic ribbons in solar installations, lithium-ion batteries for electric vehicles and catalysts for carbon capture.

The biggest use of tin, making up half of demand, is for solder used chiefly in the electronics industry to connect components.

The global drive to cut carbon emissions will also boost the need for tin, Pearce said.

The drivers for this with mainly kick in from 2025 to 2030, but tin use in solar installations has already started rising, he said.

At the same time, investment in new tin mines has been paltry in recent years and only four new mines are committed to launching near-term production, said James Willoughby, market analyst for the association.

Other mines may come on-board, but the maximum capacity from new mines by 2025 is forecast at 38,700 tonnes, he added.

(Reporting by Eric Onstad; Editing by David Goodman and Aurora Ellis)

((eric.onstad@thomsonreuters.com; +44 20 7542 7093; Twitter https://twitter.com/reutersEricO; Reuters Messaging: eric.onstad.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.