TIM's grid sale needs extraordinary shareholder vote - source close to Vivendi

October 20, 2023 — 04:12 am EDT

MILAN, Oct 20 (Reuters) - Telecom Italia (TIM) TLIT.MI top investor Vivendi VIV.PA remains convinced that any decision on the sale of the former phone monopoly's grid needs to be voted at an extraordinary shareholder meeting, a source close to the French media giant said on Friday.

Vivendi has a 24% voting stake in TIM and has expressed reservations on plans to sell Telecom Italia's most valuable asset.

Reuters
