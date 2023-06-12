Timothy Plan - Timothy Plan Market Neutral ETF (TPMN) Declares $0.17 Dividend

Timothy Plan - Timothy Plan Market Neutral ETF said on June 8, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular monthly dividend of $0.17 per share ($1.99 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.06 per share.

Shareholders of record as of June 12, 2023 will receive the payment on June 13, 2023.

At the current share price of $24.64 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 8.07%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 2.39%, the lowest has been 0.92%, and the highest has been 2.90%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.89 (n=12).

The current dividend yield is 6.40 standard deviations above the historical average.

The company has not increased its dividend in the last three years.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

TPHAX - Timothy Plan High Yield Bond Fund holds 908K shares.

TFIAX - Timothy Fixed Income Fund holds 620K shares.

TCGAX - Timothy Conservative Growth Fund holds 261K shares.

TPDAX - Timothy Plan Defensive Strategies Fund holds 240K shares.

TSGAX - Timothy Strategic Growth Fund holds 213K shares.

