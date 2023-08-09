Timothy Plan - Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF (TPHD) Declares $0.04 Dividend

Timothy Plan - Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF said on August 7, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular monthly dividend of $0.04 per share ($0.51 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.04 per share.

Shareholders of record as of August 9, 2023 will receive the payment on August 10, 2023.

At the current share price of $32.31 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 1.57%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 2.36%, the lowest has been 1.10%, and the highest has been 4.18%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.49 (n=200).

The current dividend yield is 1.61 standard deviations below the historical average.

The company has not increased its dividend in the last three years.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 58 funds or institutions reporting positions in Timothy Plan - Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF. This is an increase of 2 owner(s) or 3.57% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TPHD is 0.31%, a decrease of 37.13%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 10.45% to 2,648K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

TLVAX - Timothy Large holds 382K shares. No change in the last quarter.

Change Path holds 301K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 293K shares, representing an increase of 2.41%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TPHD by 46.50% over the last quarter.

Creative Financial Designs holds 214K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 349K shares, representing a decrease of 62.94%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TPHD by 44.35% over the last quarter.

Frontier Asset Management holds 207K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 192K shares, representing an increase of 7.29%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TPHD by 11.68% over the last quarter.

Ameriprise Financial holds 185K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 180K shares, representing an increase of 3.07%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TPHD by 81.73% over the last quarter.

