Timothy Plan - Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock Enhanced ETF (TPHE) Declares $0.08 Dividend

Timothy Plan - Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock Enhanced ETF said on June 8, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular monthly dividend of $0.08 per share ($0.92 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.02 per share.

Shareholders of record as of June 12, 2023 will receive the payment on June 13, 2023.

At the current share price of $22.58 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 4.08%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 2.40%, the lowest has been 2.12%, and the highest has been 2.94%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.23 (n=83).

The current dividend yield is 7.27 standard deviations above the historical average.

The company has not increased its dividend in the last three years.

Learn to Harvest Dividends



Buy Stock. Capture Dividend. Sell Stock. Repeat. This is the essence of dividend harvesting and you can do it easily with Fintel's Dividend Capture Calendar.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 21 funds or institutions reporting positions in Timothy Plan - Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock Enhanced ETF. This is an increase of 2 owner(s) or 10.53% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TPHE is 2.66%, a decrease of 23.52%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 11.18% to 2,009K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

TLVAX - Timothy Large holds 573K shares. No change in the last quarter.

TGIAX - Timothy Plan Growth & Income Fund holds 295K shares. No change in the last quarter.

LPL Financial holds 271K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 181K shares, representing an increase of 32.98%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TPHE by 36.13% over the last quarter.

First Heartland Consultants holds 165K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 140K shares, representing an increase of 14.92%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TPHE by 130.57% over the last quarter.

TSGAX - Timothy Strategic Growth Fund holds 120K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 117K shares, representing an increase of 2.57%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TPHE by 1.04% over the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.